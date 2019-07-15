Authorities searching for two runaway teens and they want your help finding them

WESTON – The Park County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two teenage girls.

16-year-old Anna Frankman of Weston and Emma Stokes, also 16, of Sherman, Texas were staying together in a therapeutic foster care home for treatment of significant mental health issues in Pine Junction, Colorado.

Authorities believe the girls left their home on July 7. The Park County Sheriff’s Office tells the Idaho State Journal the girls did not take any electronic devices, money or backpacks with them.

“A search and rescue team was able to track the girls’ scent to the highway heading North to Denver, CO. It’s believed they got a ride on the highway, and could be anywhere. They took NOTHING with them, including their medications,” Anna’s foster parents write on Facebook. “They are currently missing and endangered sixteen year-olds, who need to receive immediate medical assistance regarding their mental health illnesses!”

Anna has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. She weighs 110 pounds and is about 5 foot 5.

Emma was wearing a navy blue hoodie with red print and jeans. She is also about 5 foot 5 and weighs 110 pounds.

If anyone has seen them or has any information as to their whereabouts, please contact the Park County Dispatch Center at (719) 836-4121 option 5.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help contribute to the search effort. If you’d like to donate, click here.

Our attorneys tell us we need to put this disclaimer in stories involving fundraisers: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.