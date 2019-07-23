Beekeepers gathering bees after truck drives off road

DUBOIS — Several beehives spilled off a truck Tuesday morning on State Highway 22 near Dubois.

The truck was hauling the beehives when the driver went off the road to avoid being struck by a grain hauler, according to Idaho State Police. The grain hauler was passing traffic and came back into its lane when the wreck happened.

ISP says beekeepers gathered at the site to collect the bees and get them back on their journey.

Police say nobody was injured but there were a lot of mad bees.