Box catches fire in a truck while in McDonald’s drive thru

IDAHO FALLS — A cardboard box in the back of a pickup truck caught fire in a McDonald’s drive-thru Thursday.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the call came in around 4:35 p.m. at the restaurant on Broadway Street. Witnesses reported flames suddenly appeared on a cardboard box that was sitting in the bed of the pickup.

McDonalds located at 1485 W Broadway, Idaho Falls. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The box was removed from the truck and extinguished in a nearby parking area. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were affected.

McDonald’s didn’t close and is continuing to serve customers.