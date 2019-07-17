Crews called to fire at Idaho Falls Motel 6

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the Motel 6 on Broadway Street Wednesday morning for a report of a structure fire.

The fire started in a room on the second floor, according to IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. By the time crews arrived, it had been extinguished.

Nobody was evacuated and the fire was contained to one room. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and the extent of damages.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we receive it.