Drivers asked to stay off US Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls as fire grows

IDAHO FALLS — If you plan to travel on US Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls Tuesday, you are being asked to find an alternate travel route.

The area has heavy smoke from the Sheep Fire at the Idaho National Laboratory and the fire is moving south toward US Highway 20, according to Idaho State Police.

The highway remains open but that could change.

