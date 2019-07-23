Drivers asked to stay off US Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls as fire grows
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — If you plan to travel on US Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls Tuesday, you are being asked to find an alternate travel route.
The area has heavy smoke from the Sheep Fire at the Idaho National Laboratory and the fire is moving south toward US Highway 20, according to Idaho State Police.
RELATED | Non-essential employees evacuated at additional INL site facilities
The highway remains open but that could change.
Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.
If traveling on US20 West of Idaho Falls, find an alternate travel route. The area has heavy smoke with the fire moving south towards US20. https://t.co/8w6PR4A4RX
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) July 23, 2019