Non-essential employees evacuated at additional INL site facilities

Share This

The following is an update from Idaho National Laboratory. Photo courtesy Nichole Stanford.

As a result of the Sheep Fire, all non-essential employees are being evacuated at several Idaho National Laboratory site facilities: Central Facilities Area, Advanced Test Reactor Complex, EBR-1, Integrated Waste Treatment Unit and Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center.

New information

Changes in wind and fire behavior since earlier this morning led Emergency Management to evacuate all non-essential employees from potentially affected facilities as a precaution.

Employees should watch for lab communications about other potential curtailments to facilities on the INL Site.

The fire has consumed approximately 6,500 acres. It is now located closer to the central region of the Site. The fire started south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near INL’s eastern boundary.

Information previously reported

The Sheep Fire began following a lightning strike at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 22.

Bureau of Land Management and INL fire crews are working together to fight the fire.

Non-essential MFC employees are asked to stay home Tuesday.

Essential employees are being notified by management for a 9 a.m. shift change at MFC.

The shift change bus schedule for MFC essential employees is as follows:

Leave Pocatello Park and Ride at 7:50

Leave Blackfoot Park and Ride at 8:10

Leave Idaho Falls Yellowstone Park and Ride at 8:25

Leave Shelley – New Sweden Park and Ride at 8:35

There is no shuttle service to and from MFC today

Please note that INL is the only source of verified information about this event. Information reported by unofficial sources may be incomplete or inaccurate.