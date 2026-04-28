School's back in session at Skyline on Tuesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91 on Monday.

Skyline High School will reopen tomorrow, April 28, for a regular school day.

Today, we received additional information from our industrial hygienist from MarCom regarding the air quality evaluation conducted on April 8. He has advised that the testing does not support continued closure of Skyline High School at this time.

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The Home Health Environmental and MarCom documents and all available test results will be posted on the district website tomorrow. Please have a look at that webpage moving forward if you’d like to view ongoing testing results. While some results are still forthcoming, none address items that have been indicated by the professionals as areas of concern. The district will continue to update that information as it becomes available.

District facilities staff will thoroughly clean the Skyline building tonight before students and staff return tomorrow.

Families who are not comfortable with their child returning to the building may keep them home. These absences will not count against the student. Still, the student will be responsible for getting assignments from their teachers and staying on top of their work.

We are sincerely thankful for the flexibility and patience shown by the Skyline teachers, staff, and family community this past week. We share the same concern for the safety of students and staff, and we are grateful for their partnership.

We are also grateful for the work done by D91 Maintenance, MarCom, Home Health Environmental and the other experts who helped manage this situation.

Updates on this situation will continue as we receive more information. Thank you for your patience and support. We look forward to welcoming Grizzlies back into the building tomorrow!

— Karla LaOrange, Superintendent