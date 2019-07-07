Fires near containment as crews continue to mop up hot spots

The following is a fire update and photos from the Bureau of Land Management.

Horse Butte Fire

The Horse Butte Fire is now 80 percent contained. Thanks to the hard work of firefighters on the ground and the support of air resources Sunday morning, significant progress has been made. Currently, containment lines are being tested by passing thunderstorms, which have gusts of 35 to 40 mph. Firefighters continue to secure the fire perimeter and mop up hot spots.

Start Date: July 6, approximately 5:30 p.m.

Location and Jurisdiction: 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen on BLM.

Cause: Lightning.

Fire Size: approximately 9,446 acres and growing.

Percent Contained: 80 percent contained. Containment estimated for July 8. Control estimated for July 9.

Fire Behavior: Creeping and smoldering.

Fuels and Terrain: Grass and brush. The terrain is flat with rolling hills.

Fire Crews/Resources: 13 engines, 2 dozers (BLM & USFS), 2 water tenders and Swan Valley Helitack (81 firefighters).

Structures Threatened: No structures threatened.

Evacuations: No evacuations.

Closures: No closures.

Lake Channel Fire

Containment lines are being tested by gusty winds. If containment lines hold, fire managers expect to call the Lake Channel 100 percent contained Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Firefighters will continue securing the perimeter and mopping up until control is reached. Control is expected Monday evening.

Start Date: July 6, approximately 3 p.m.

Location and Jurisdiction: 7 miles north of Raft River on BLM.

Cause: Lightning

Fire Size: approx. 8,272 acres

Percent Contained: 90 percent contained, full containment estimated for July 7 at 9 p.m. Control estimated for July 8 evening.

Fire Behavior: Smoldering.

Fuels and Terrain: Grass and brush. The terrain is flat with rolling hills.

Fire Crews/Resources: 6 engines, Snake River Hotshots, a 20-person hand crew, 2 dozers, 1 water tender and 1 helicopter.

Structures Threatened: No structures threatened.

Evacuations: No evacuations.

Closures: No closures.