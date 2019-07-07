Fireworks cause field fire in Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters put out a small field fire on North Emerson Avenue on Sunday evening.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the fire started around 8:50 p.m. just south of Odell’s Furniture Store. Officials believe it was ignited by fireworks.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control, and it only burned grass and debris in the field. The fire was completely out by 9:30 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for the individuals responsible for the fireworks, Hammon said.