Man arrested following high speed chase in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Saturday, July 20th shortly after 11 p.m., an Idaho Falls police officer witnessed a vehicle driving without its headlights in the area of Memorial and Sage Avenue. The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

Because this was near a residential area, the officer did not initiate a pursuit but was able to keep the vehicle within sight while obeying traffic laws in the area. The vehicle left the roadway at J Street and Jefferson Avenue and came to a stop partially off the roadway and in Civitan Park where the driver fled from the vehicle on foot.

Several officers responded to the area and were able to locate the driver attempting to hide in the Snake River. The driver exited the river and was apprehended by Idaho Falls Police.

The driver was identified as Jacob Staggie Jr., an 18 year old male resident of Idaho Falls. When apprehended by officers, Staggie had 3.2 grams of methamphetamine on his person. There was also drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Staggie was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail for Felony Evading, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.