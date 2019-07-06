Man arrested for assaulting police officer, resisting arrest

IDAHO FALLS — An Afton, Wyoming man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Brandon Warren, 39, was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police reports show Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a reported assault near the Idaho Falls Power Plant on Sunnyside Road. Warren had reportedly shoved a man and attempted to hit him but left the area before officers arrived.

A string of people told officers that a male with the same description had passed them crawling around and acting aggressive towards them and others, according to a IFPD news release. Officers followed reports about the man from the power plant to the Maverik gas station on the 3200 block of South Yellowstone.

There, Warren was found being detained by a citizen after trying to fight with other people.

Warren had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and began kicking and fighting with officers when they tried to apprehend him. After being transported to jail he continued to fight with jail staff.

He was charged with felony assault or battery of an officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Warren’s criminal record includes previous resisting arrest and disturbing the peace charges in 2016, and obscene conduct in 2011.

Warren was given a $20,000 bond. He is due in court again on July 16.