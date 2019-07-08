Man hit and killed on US 20 was trying to cross road, police say

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police

On Monday, July 8, at 12:30 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 at exit 310, near Idaho Falls.

Jostin D. Talcott, 75, of Idaho Falls, was trying to cross U.S. Highway 20 from the right shoulder of the east bound lanes to get to the west bound side. Talcott was struck in the east bound left lane by a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by Carla A. Killian, 41, of Idaho Falls. Talcott succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. Killian was wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 were blocked for approximately 1.5 hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on U.S. Highway 20 at the end of the 310 onramp, north of Idaho Falls.

No information has been released about how the crash occurred or the people involved, however, there is a body under a white sheet surrounded by emergency vehicles. The county coroner also appeared to be on the scene.

All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time, but they are moving some vehicles through on the shoulder.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.