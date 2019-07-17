Man who stole thousands of dollars of items and fled police given probation

Share This

BLACKFOOT — A man who led police on a highspeed chase and was found with thousands of dollars of stolen property has been sentenced.

Timothy Lemmons, 42, of California, was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison with two years fixed and six years indeterminate for felony burglary and five years with two years fixed and three indeterminate for felony fleeing and eluding police. His entire sentence was suspended due to his acceptance into the Wood Pilot project.

“(Wood Pilot) is a problem-solving court. However, it’s got more aspects of treatment for mental health recovery and mental health issues,” Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousins said. “It’s typically considered the most strict program.”

Lemmons was given five years on probation. Cousins said if he fails to complete the Wood Pilot project he could be sent to prison to serve out his original sentence.

RELATED: Man arrested on aggravated assault charges after police pursuit

As part of a plea agreement, Lemmons pleaded guilty to one count of felony burglary and one count of felony fleeing and eluding police. In exchange, the prosecutor dropped a second felony burglary charge and an aggravated assault charge.

Lemmons was arrested March 4, after he led police on a highspeed chase through Bingham County and into Bannock County. According to court documents, Lemmons reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and hit 120 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and crossing into the oncoming lane sending other vehicles off the road and nearly striking a Blackfoot Police patrol car.

He was eventually taken into custody in Pocatello.

After being arrested, investigators received a warrant and searched his car finding items that had been previously reported stolen.

Investigators spoke to the people at one home who said someone had broken in and stolen various items including headphones, a bike pump, a couple of old silver dollars, $300 worth of change saved in a jar and dog bowls.

The other person who reported a break-in said more than $8,000 worth of items wore stolen, including jewelry, electronics, cash, car keys and telescope lenses.

According to court documents, many of the stolen items from both robberies were found in Lemmons’ vehicle.