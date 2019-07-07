Nampa motorcyclist dies after crashing into house

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle that occurred near the intersection of Montana Avenue and 18th Avenue in Caldwell.

Jose M. Mascorro, 37, of Nampa, was driving southbound on South 18th Avenue approaching Montana Avenue, on a 2013 Honda motorcycle.

Mascorro lost control of the motorcycle, slid through Montana Avenue, and impacted a house. Mascorro was believed to be wearing a helmet.

Mascorro succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.