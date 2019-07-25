Over 60 companies looking for new employees at Thursday event

IDAHO FALLS — Job seekers are invited to attend a multi-employer hiring event.

It is today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the grassy area between Bonneville High School and Rocky Mountain Middle School.

More than 60 local employers will be at the event, including Action Motor Sports, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Melaleuca, Idaho National Laboratory and many more.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and be dressed for success.

The Idaho Department of Labor is putting on the event.