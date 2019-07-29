Photo Gallery: Aberdeen

It is the construction of a canal near this Idaho Town that brought settlers to the area in the early 1900’s. The area has since become a global player in agricultural research. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Entrance to the University of Idaho’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center. The facility shares the campus with the USDA’s National Small Grain Collection. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

The canal system was built in the early 1900s with the help of many Mennonite settlers. | Historical Photo

The First Mennonite Church in Aberdeen shortly after its construction in 1910 | Historical photo

The first Mennonite Church on West Washington Avenue in Aberdeen. While the building looks different than it did when built in 1910, portions if the original structure still stand today. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Harold Bockleman shows the over 50,000 varieties of wheat germplasms the USDA’s National Small Grain Collection holds in a building in Aberdeen | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

An early photo of a farmer in the Aberdeen area. | Historical Photo

The first dirt streets and buildings of Aberdeen in the early 1900’s | Historical Photo

Farmers working in the fields shortly after settling Aberdeen | Historical Photo