Police capture suspect who fled from deputies in Caribou County

SODA SPRINGS — A Utah man with suspected gang affiliations has been arrested for eluding police in Caribou County.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday that Christopher Garza, of Smithfield Utah, was arrested in Logan, Utah on an Idaho warrant. He was booked into the Cache County Jail and will later be transported back to Caribou County.

The arrest stems from an incident on July 20, when Garza allegedly ran a vehicle off the road and almost had a head-on collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Idaho Highway 34 and Stateline Road in Caribou County.

Deputies later spotted Garza’s vehicle, a 2008 silver Pontiac G6, traveling at approximately 92 mph. Garza eluded them as they tried to pull him over.

The pursuit continued south on Highway 34 and down a dirt road in an industrial area. Authorities followed Garza for about three miles and eventually lost sight of the vehicle. They caught up with it near a gated area at the end of a dead end road.

Garza was not in the car and had ran into the woods nearby.

After several days of searching, authorities did not locate him in the area.

He was later spotted again in Utah, and the Logan Police Department arrested him at around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.