Search continues for man who lead authorities on high speed chase

CARIBOU COUNTY – The search continues for a man who led police on a high speed chase in Caribou County Saturday night.

As of Sunday evening, authorities believe Michael Christopher Garza, known to have gang affiliations and believed to be dangerous, is no longer in the area where the chase occurred.

Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports Garza of Smithfield, Utah ran a vehicle off the road and almost had a head-on collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Stateline Road.

Deputies later spotted Garza’s vehicle, a 2008 silver Pontiac G6, traveling at approximately 92 mph. Garza eluded them as they tried to pull him over.

The pursuit continued south on Highway 34 and down a dirt road in an industrial area. Authorities followed Garza for about three miles and eventually lost sight of the vehicle. They caught up with it near a gated area at the end of a dead end road. Garza was not in the car and ran into the woods nearby.

Garza was nowhere in the immediate vicinity, so they secured the vehicle, towed it away and contacted the registered owner in Utah for questioning.

A search effort then got underway. The Soda Springs Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service got involved. A tracking dog was used to try and locate Garza. Crews searched all night and never found him.

Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is continuing this investigation in cooperation with several outside agencies.

There is no threat to the public, but the public is asked to be vigilant. Lock your vehicles, homes and report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office. If you see Garza, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.