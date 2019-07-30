Popular bakery to move in after 2 Great Harvest stores suddenly close

REXBURG — Two Great Harvest Bread Company stores in eastern Idaho suddenly closed their doors this week but a well-known bakery will be moving into both locations.

Customers were surprised to see the Great Harvest in Rexburg and Rigby shuttered Monday without warning. The Rexburg store had been emptied out and there was no prior notices that the stores were closing.

Mrs. Powell’s, an Ammon-based bakery, will be replacing the bread franchise, according to owner Amy Romriell. She put up signs late Monday to announce the change.

“It really extends our reach and there is a lot of good feelings about Mrs. Powell’s in this whole region,” Romriell says. “It’s really awesome to be able to get into a market like Rexburg and Rigby and be able to offer these things to people there rather than having them come drive to Idaho Falls.”

Mrs. Powell’s opened in Ammon over 30 years ago, serving up its specialty, giant cinnamon rolls made from scratch. Romriell purchased the company in March of 2017, revamping its menu while still serving classic treats created by founder Gale Powell.

Mrs. Powell’s signature giant cinnamon rolls made from scratch. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

“I want to reassure everybody used to Great Harvest that we still have some of the same type of things that they did,” Romriell said. “We don’t focus as much on bread as they did but we still bake bread.”

Mrs. Powell’s menu will include bread loaves, dinner rolls, sandwiches, homemade soups, soft sugar cookies, brownies, their signature cinnamon rolls, caramel nut rolls, cinnamon twists and fruit rolls.

Romriell is working at the new location in Rexburg cleaning things up in preparation of opening by Aug. 19. She says the Rigby location will likely open before that date.

Those interested in applying for a position can send in their resumes to amy@mrspowellsbakery.com. Romriell says they are hiring for all positions but specifically need bakers to create their baked goods.

“You really need to try the thing that made us famous,” Romriell says. “Our original giant cinnamon rolls.”

When the locations open, Mrs. Powell’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.