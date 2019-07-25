Rabid bats identified in eastern Idaho

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

CUSTER COUNTY — A rabid bats have been identified in Custer County near Red Fish Lake.

While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho that is a natural reservoir for the virus. Rabies is a fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.

Household pets and other animals can be exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly normally. This is why it is important for people to make sure that their animals are vaccinated against rabies.

Ken Anderson, Epidemiologist at Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) says, “It is important if you have been bitten, scratched, or have come in close contact with a bat to contact your health care provider immediately.”

Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it can be prevented almost 100% of the time when the rabies vaccine and other medical therapies are administered soon after the exposure occurs.

To protect yourself and your pets, EIPH offers the following tips: