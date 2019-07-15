Sold out? Not anymore. New seats just got added to the Garth Brooks concerts in Boise.

BOISE — If you missed out on getting tickets to Garth Brooks’ concerts this weekend in Boise, you’ve got another chance.

New seats have just been added to the Friday and Saturday shows at Albertsons Stadium, which were previously sold out.

Tickets became available at 10 a.m. Mountain time Monday, according to the Idaho Statesman.

There are three official ways to get tickets, which are limited to eight per purchase.

1. Buy online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

2. Call Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.

3. Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to buy tickets.

All seats are reserved and cost $94.95 total — that’s $74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge. (If your tickets are priced higher than $94.95, double check that you’re not accidentally purchasing from a secondary seller.) There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets.

Brooks hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992, when he packed the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena and soon to be ExtraMile Arena). These will be the first major concerts ever at Albertsons Stadium, and likely will set a stadium attendance record.