The Good Samaritan who helped kids in a bad crash nearly died last year after a vicious beating

IDAHO FALLS — The mystery Derek has been found!

Friday morning EastIdahoNews.com posted a Feel Good Friday video about two children seriously hurt in a car crash on July 4. The mother of the kids asked us to thank two Good Samaritans who stopped to help. One is named Madison and she works at Java Express.

The other is named Derek Yagues, but we were unsure how to get in touch with him.

That changed just minutes after we posted the video. Several of Derek’s friends and family members contacted EastIdahoNews.com and put us in touch with him. He stopped by our newsroom for an interview and we learned that this isn’t the first time Derek has been in the news.

He was attacked, beat up and rushed to the hospital in February 2018. He sustained critical injuries and is still suffering from the brutal incident.

Derek opened up about how he’s doing and how thankful he is that he could help on the 4th of July.

