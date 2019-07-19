Two runaway teens found safe, unharmed

WESTON – A 16-year-old Weston girl and her friend who ran away from a therapeutic foster care home in Colorado July 7 have been found.

“It is true the girls are found and safe,” the parents of Anna Frankman wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Please allow us time to reunite with our girls and evaluate the situation.”

James and Xochithl Frankman later told the Preston Citizen their daughter Anna, and her friend Emma Stokes of Sherman, Texas were located Wednesday in Colorado.

The Frankmans’ said they are relieved their daughter has been found.

“She is safe and will be OK,” Xochithl said. “We love our community and are so grateful for their support.”

The girls were listed as endangered at the time of their disappearance because it was presumed they didn’t have access to necessary medication. Both girls were being treated for significant mental health issues in Pine Junction, Colorado.

More information is expected to be released following an investigation.