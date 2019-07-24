Video shows bison charging 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A nine-year-old girl from Florida was injured by a bison near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park Monday.

Witnesses say the girl was in a group of approximately 50 people near Observation Point Trail. They were all standing within 5-10 feet of the bull bison, according to a news release from the park. After around 20 minutes, the bison charged the girl and she was tossed into the air.

Hailey Dayton filmed the incident while she was visiting the park on a family trip.

“My brother and I were looking at the hot springs, and we saw a bunch of people running down the path to the bridge. We saw through the trees some people petting the bison, super close,” she told NBC News. “Because it was agitated by all the people and noise, it just kind of attacked. After that, everyone was screaming. There were a bunch of kids crying.”

The child was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by park emergency medical providers. She was later taken to Old Faithful Clinic and released.

No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation, according to the news release.