You’re invited to summer screamfest at local haunted attraction this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The owners of Planet Doom, an indoor haunted attraction in Idaho Falls, are inviting you to experience a taste of Halloween in July.

Planet Doom is partnering with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for a Summer Screamfest this weekend. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the sheriff’s office tells EastIdahoNews.com the event is intended to be a preview for their upcoming season this fall.

“In the last several months, our volunteers and staff have been revamping, remodeling, and redesigning the haunted house from what it’s been in the last several years,” Lovell says. “They’ve made some very big changes for the season this year.”

Summer Screamfest will feature 25,000 square feet of brand new props, scares and scenes, and more than 100 actors. Those who attend can play a zombie carnival game in the cue line. There will also be dancers performing new dance moves.

“They’ve really done a lot of work to perfect this and make it a great show for everyone,” says Lovell.

The event is happening Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. Cost of admission is $12 for all ages, but it may not be suitable for young children.

Planet Doom is inside the building formerly occupied by Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror, which closed in April 2018. Dr. Slaughter’s was one of the biggest supporters of the DARE program and Planet Doom continues that tradition. All the proceeds from Summer Screamfest will go towards the DARE program in Bonneville County.

“We want people to come out and have a good time and enjoy a good show,” Lovell says.

Watch the teaser for Summer Screamfest in the video player above. You can learn more about the event on the Planet Doom website or Facebook page.

Planet Doom is at 680 1st Street in Idaho Falls. The 2019 season begins September 13.