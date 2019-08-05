5 people hospitalized in two separate crashes

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating two separate crashes that sent five people to the hospital Saturday night.

The first one happened around 5 p.m. near Heise. A boy was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com a 16-year-old boy was riding his motorcycle by Burns Creek during a family outing.

He crashed about three and half miles off the trail around 5 p.m.

Central Fire District, along with Madison and Idaho Falls responded and determined the boy was not seriously hurt, but because he was so far off the trail he was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Crews were there for about six hours to help rescue the boy. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Then around 9:30, two vehicles near Bone Road and 9th South collided.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell says four people were transported to EIRMC with non life-threatening injuries.

This was a joint effort with Idaho Falls Fire Department. The road was closed for about three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

No further information is available.