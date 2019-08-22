AMBER Alert canceled after missing 7-year-old boy is found

UPDATE

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Montana boy has been found safely and the AMBER Alert has been canceled. Details about his mother, who abducted the boy, were not released but the vehicle they were traveling in was also located.

ORIGINAL STORY

DEBORIGA, Montana — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Montana boy who authorities believe is in danger.

Tyran Ban Campen was reported missing around 5 p.m. Wednesday from Deborgia, a rural Montana town near the northern Idaho border.

Mineral County authorities say his non-custodial mother, Lanetta Kay Mellstead, ‘incapacitated’ the child’s father and abducted the boy. Mellstead abuses drugs and is considered “a direct threat to life of this child,” according to police.

Mellstead is 43-years-old, has brown hair and green eyes, is around 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She is driving a 1996 black Ford Explorer with Montana license plate number 540676B.

Her cell phone was last pinged in western Montana or Idaho. Officials say she may be traveling westbound and is possibly headed to the Nampa area.

A photo of Tyran has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Mineral County Sheriff?s Office at (406) 822-3555.