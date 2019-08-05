Crews investigating cause of cabin fire that burned ‘incredibly hot and fast’

Share This

ASHTON — Officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that burned a large cabin to the ground Sunday afternoon.

The North Fremont Fire Department was called to a home in the North Fork Highlands Subdivision shortly before 2 p.m. The structure was fully engulfed when responders arrived and collapsed shortly thereafter.

The South Fremont Fire Department also responded and helped with fire control and water shuttles.

“This was a difficult fire as the outside air temperature was 94 degrees and the structure burned incredibly hot and fast due to the heavy fuel loading,” a Fremont County Emergency Management Facebook post reads.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started and were able to safely get out. The entire structure, a pickup truck and a UTV were destroyed.

The Fremont County Sherriff’s Office and Fremont County EMS also responded to the scene. EMS monitored the firefighters for heat stress and dehydration during the extreme heat.

Fremont County Emergency Manager Keith Richey said crews believe the fire started in the garage and they are working to find an exact cause.