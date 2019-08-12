Desert Ride Fire 50 percent contained, all roads re-opened

REXBURG — The Desert Ride Fire has burned approximately 7,500 acres and firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress, achieving 50 percent containment. Dozer line is around 90 pecent of the fire perimeter and engines are working to extinguish any heat along the line.

Winds are expected to pick up Monday afternoon, which may test containment lines. Fire managers still expect full containment by Tuesday evening.

The fire started Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. around 11 miles west of Rexburg along Highway 33 near mile marker 68. The cause is currently under investigation but authorities say it was human-caused.

Nine engines, two dozers and two water tenders are on the scene. No structures threatened, there have been no evacuations and all roads are back open.

