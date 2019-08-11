UPDATE: Crews working to contain 1,200 acre fire west of Rexburg

UPDATE

REXBURG – Crews are working to contain a 1,200 acre fire burning in the grass and brush 11 miles west of Rexburg.

The cause has not yet been determined, but Sarah Wheeler with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center tells EastIdahoNews.com 15 mph wind speeds are propelling the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened.

Interstate 15 east of Terreton remains closed along with the eastbound lanes of Idaho Highway 33 as the fire burns on both sides of the road.

Seven engines are on the way and two bulldozers. Firefighters with Central Fire District, along with Hamer Fire and Madison County Fire Department are working together to contain the blaze.

REXBURG –A large fire is burning near the Menan Buttes resulting in the closure of roads in the area.

Idaho State Police is directing traffic and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses say the fire appeared to start around 6:30 p.m. and large plumes of smoke can be seen for miles. Several agencies are responding to the area. It’s unknown what caused the fire.

