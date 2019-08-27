TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
77°
haze
humidity: 22%
wind: 6mph WSW
H 83 • L 80

Fewer than 200 nonresident regular deer, 1,500 whitetail tags remain

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Outdoors

  Published at

Share This

Fish and Game licensing bureaus report fewer than 1,700 nonresident deer tags remain for 2019, including less than 200 regular deer tags and 1,500 white-tailed deer tags. If sales continue at the current rate, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the remaining tags will be sold out in early September.

Hunters can buy tags online, by calling (800) 554-8685, at any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor.

IFDG encourages anyone with family or friends coming from out of state to hunt to get the tags as they are selling out.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: