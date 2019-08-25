UPDATE: Crews extinguish field fire

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – The field fire is out, according to Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor.

The fire is still under investigation to determine what caused it.

A second fire was reported at 11077 South 5th West, but it was quickly extinguished.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Department is on the scene of a small field fire.

Spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com the flames ignited around 3:30 Sunday afternoon at 81st North and 25th East.

The fire grew pretty quick, but crews now have it fairly contained and are working to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported and a cause is still being determined.

IFFD has three engines, a ladder truck, a water tender, a wildland fire truck and a battalion chief on scene fighting the blaze.

We will post more information when it is available.