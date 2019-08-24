Local Christian school opens new playground

IDAHO FALLS — A local Christian school cut the ribbon on its brand new playground Friday.

Watersprings School held the grand opening of its new playground Friday afternoon. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, all the kids in attendance got to try out the new playground equipment.

“We finally have a place for kids to play,” Watersprings preschool and elementary principal Katheryn King said. “It’s a huge blessing and honor to be able to see this.”

Watersprings School started in 1997. Watersprings Administrative Pastor Steve Garnier said the school started out as just a preschool and has grown into a full K-12 school.

“Over that time period, we’ve just had a need for this type of equipment. So last year we started looking at things and trying to figure out how that would work. We prayed through it and this is what the Lord’s provided,” Garnier said.

King said Watersprings School has around 400 students.

“We teach them so much in the classroom, but to bring them out on the playground to put these things into practice. That’s huge. Their social skills. Their life skills. And that’s just fantastic,” King said.