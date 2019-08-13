Man identified after his body is pulled from the Snake River

BLACKFOOT — The body of a man pulled from the Snake River last week has been identified.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports Johnny R. Johnson, 28, of Pocatello, was pulled from the river upstream of the Tilden boat ramp in Bingham County on Aug. 5. His body had been spotted by bystanders and reported to dispatch.

When sheriff’s deputies and Blackfoot Police located Johnson, he had no identification on him and it took some time for authorities to identify the body, according to a Bingham County news release.

Johnson was reported missing Aug. 1.

Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy was performed, but the results are still pending, according to the news release.