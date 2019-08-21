Man now charged with voluntary manslaughter after police say 77-year-old died from punch

PRESTON — A Preston man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after police say he punched a 77-year-old man, which caused him to die.

Jareth K. Christensen was initially charged with felony aggravated battery for punching Donald G. Bath on July 9. Bath died four days later at Franklin County Medical Center. Prosecutors amended the charge to felony voluntary manslaughter on July 31.

RELATED: 77-year-old man dies 4 days after police say he was punched in the face

According to court documents, Christensen told police he was upset with Bath because he shined a flashlight in his face. As Christensen swatted the flashlight down, Bath raised his fist attempting to hit Christensen. Christensen said he then hit Bath, sending him to the ground.

Donald G. Bath died days after police say he was punched in the face. | Obituary photo

Bath died from bleeding on his brain sustained from the punch and fall, according to court documents.

Christensen was arrested and released from the Cache County Jail after posting $5,000 on the original charge.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10 at the Franklin County Courthouse.