Mike’s Makers: Local gunsmith customizes rifles

Mike’s Makers features those locals who make things. From wood carvings to paintings, knives to cosplay and everything in between, anyone who makes anything is welcome on Mike’s Makers.

On this episode of Mike’s Makers, Mike Price talks to a local gunsmith who loves putting custom rifles together that can “lay one bullet on top of another at long ranges.”

John Peterson works out of his shop in Idaho Falls making custom parts for rifles and handguns. He specializes in a technique that makes guns virtually rust-proof. Peterson mills out a five-port muzzle brake for a customer’s hunting rifle and demonstrates the traditional method for rust bluing guns.

