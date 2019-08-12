Mike’s Makers: Wood carving with a twist

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to introduce you to Mike’s Makers – a regular series featuring locals who make things.

From wood carvings to paintings, knives to cosplay, and everything in between, anyone who makes anything is welcome on Mike’s Makers.

In our first edition, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Mike Price talks to a local woodcarver who prefers chainsaws to chisels.

On the corner of two residential streets in Shelley, Randy Campbell takes raw logs and turns them into something new using his preferred tool – the chainsaw. His specialties are eagles and bears but says he’s always looking for a new wood carving challenge.

Watch the video above to see Randy perform his magic and show off his talents!

If you or someone who know is like Randy and enjoys making things, let Mike Price know by emailing him at mike.price@eastidahonews.com or you can message him on Facebook or Instagram.