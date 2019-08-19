Photo Gallery: Driggs
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
We Are East Idaho
Published at
Early photo of Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Outlaw Ed Trafton, left, with his wife and kids | Teton Valley Museum
Railroad day in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Main street in Driggs, 1927 | Teton Valley Museum
Business under construction in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Old LDS church house in Driggs is now a residence | Teton Valley Museum
Business men and women in Driggs pose for a photo | Teton Valley Museum
Corner Drug Store in Driggs has been in business for 113 years and is the town’s oldest business. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Harsh winter in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Home of B.W. Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Main street in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Main drag in Driggs | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Driggs, Main Street | Teton Valley Museum
Main street in Driggs | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Early photo of Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
One of the first pioneer families in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Railroad day in Driggs, circa 1913 | Teton Valley Museum
Early settlers of Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
A winter scene in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Early homesteads in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Early homestead in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Corner Drug in Driggs, the town’s longest-running business | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Grand Targhee Resort | Drone photo, Peak Media and Ski Idaho
Early photo of Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Early photo of Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
Main street shops | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
One of the early businesses in Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
One of the old homesteads | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
An early homestead | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Photo of one of the first pioneer families | Teton Valley Museum
Two of the earliest pioneer children | Teton Valley Museum
Ski Hill Road | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Shops along Ski Hill Road | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Soda fountain location in Corner Drug | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
W.B. Driggs and family | Teton Valley Museum
W.B. Driggs was one of the first settlers of Driggs | Teton Valley Museum
A historical photo of the chairlift at Grand Targhee | Ricker’s Film Productions
This home was built in 1919 and is one of the oldest surviving homes in Driggs | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com