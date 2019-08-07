Popular TV stars to visit Bergeson family after hearing ‘heartbreaking’ story of their daughters deaths

REXBURG — The Diesel Brothers have a message for Tristan Bergeson: you’re not alone and people care about you.

Dave Sparks, who goes by Heavy D on the popular Discovery show, posted a 4-minute video Tuesday on his Facebook page expressing support for 11-year-old Tristan and the Bergeson family. Tristan’s 9-year-old sister, Shaylyn, died after falling out of a tree last week. His other sister, Briauna, passed away four years ago due to a chromosome disorder.

“What I’m about to tell you is probably one of the most heartbreaking stories I’ve ever heard in my life,” Sparks said at the beginning of the video. “What really hit me, made this story much more difficult to hear, was that a couple years ago, this same family lost another little girl. So what that does it takes a beautiful family of five and whittles it down to three.”

Sparks said the Bergeson’s friends and family worked “super hard” to get a hold of the Diesel Brothers. He also announced they are coming to eastern Idaho Friday to meet Tristan, to bring him some gifts and “hopefully take his minds off things for a little bit.”

“You’re not alone and we really care about you and we’re going to come and see you,” Sparks said.

Shaylyn donated her heart, kidneys, liver and corneas and Sparks said he was touched by that decision. He also asked viewers to shoot a short video expressing support for the family. If you feel inclined to support this family, email your video clip to info@heavydsparks.com.

“I’m not asking for money or donations. All I’m asking is for you guys to send me a little video message…a five-, 10-, 15-second clip,” Sparks said. “They can understand that people, even strangers from all over the world, care about them and hope they can get through the difficult time.”

Shaylyn’s mother, Jesi Bergeson, tells EastIdahoNews.com that they are touched by the Diesel Brothers’ actions.

“We are just continuously reminded through all this how truly amazing people can be and how blessed we are,” she said. “Our girls are watching over their brother. That’s for sure.”

Funeral services for Shaylyn will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Salem LDS Chapel. Visiting hours with the family will be Wednesday night from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.

