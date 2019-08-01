Two men arrested for drug possession and trafficking

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff deputies arrested two men on drug possession and trafficking charges Wednesday.

Police reports show that at around 9 a.m. deputies and detectives served a warrant at a house in the 3800 block of Brighton Circle in Bonneville County. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit comprised of detectives with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department. As deputies secured the residence, a woman and two men were located inside.

During the search of the home, detectives identified a room occupied by 49-year-old Charles L. Schmidt that contained illegal drugs and packaging material associated with the sale of narcotics. Detectives seized just over 200 grams of methamphetamine and over 50 doses of LSD in Schmidt’s room. In a separate room identified as being occupied by 26-year-old Cole N. Johnson, detectives found separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling over eight grams.

Both Johnson and Schmidt were taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Johnson was booked into jail for felony possession of methamphetamine and Schmidt was booked for felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of LSD.