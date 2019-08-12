UPDATE: Desert Ride Fire now 70 percent contained

UPDATE:

MENAN – The Desert Ride Fire has been mapped at 4,537 acres and is now 70 percent contained, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

Firefighters will continue extinguishing hot spots throughout the night. Crews expect full containment Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m.

“The Menan area experiences multiple human caused fires every year,” said Jeremy Casterson, Upper Snake Field Manager. “This fire is disappointing not only because all fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands, but because that area is highly susceptible to wildfire. Firefighters were able to suppress this quickly, but may not be so fortunate in the future. These fires affect ranchers, hunters and other public land users. ”

Authorities say 25-year-old Jacob Fagersten of Rexburg shot a .22-caliber rifle at a firework Sunday, which is what caused the fire.

The 2019 Fire Prevention Order, prohibits specific fire-related activities on public land from May 10 to October 20. The Fire Prevention Order makes it illegal to possess or use fireworks on BLM-managed lands in Idaho.

Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation cost.

Fagersten has been cooperating with law enforcement and will be charged with multiple criminal counts by BLM and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE to read the BLM Idaho 2018 Fire Prevention Order or get the most recent information concerning wildfires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention and education.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Desert Ride Fire near the Menan Butte 11 miles west of Rexburg.

On Aug. 12, 2019, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and BLM located a suspect involved with starting the Desert (Ride) Fire that burned over (7,500) acres. Investigation revealed that Jacob Fagersten, 25, from Rexburg, Idaho, was shooting a .22-caliber rifle at a firework on BLM grounds located in Jefferson County. J. Fagersten shot the firework, causing the firework to ignite the surrounding brush. The fire then quickly spread.

J. Fagersten has been cooperating with law enforcement and will be charged with multiple criminal counts by BLM and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jacob Fagersten will receive a summons for court after review by the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

No other information available at this time. Sheriff Anderson would like to remind everyone to be careful when shooting firearms and that there is a firework ban in place.