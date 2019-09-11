Biz Buzz: Menan residents now have access to fiber optic internet

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

MENAN

Menan customers can now enroll in fiber optic internet

MENAN – As of last week, Menan residents now have access to fiber optic internet services.

Between 300 and 350 homes now have the necessary infrastructure to enroll in fiber optics if they choose.

Two customers enrolled in the service last week.

George Swanson, the operations manager of Fybercom, tells EastIdahoNews.com they partnered with the city in May to begin rolling out a fiber optic plan for customers.

“We’re really looking at some of these smaller outlying areas that just don’t have options,” Swanson says. “They needed something better there, and they really wanted to work with us and make something happen.”

Those who choose to have fiber can still choose to stay with their current plan at the same internet speeds, but having the infrastructure installed to their homes would make it easier to upgrade to faster speeds later on if they decide to enroll.

Three pricing options are available. They are $74.99 a month for 100×100 mbps, $84.99 for 500×500 mbps and $94.99 for 1,000×1,000 mbps.

“Let’s say you’re streaming on Netflix right now. Netflix uses anywhere from 10 to 15 mbps. With a 100 mbps plan, you could run eight Netflix streams at once, and it would run flawlessly,” Swanson says.

Fybercom’s top tier wireless plan is currently $64.99 a month for 40 by 10 mbps. But for $10 more a month, Swanson says customers can have access to fiber internet speeds.

“When you talk about fiber, you’re really talking about these upper echelon-type plans,” Swanson says. “If you want fiber speeds, this is the way to go.”

People living in neighboring communities like Annis, Lewisville or Grant cannot enroll in fiber right now, but an expansion plan is in the works. Since installing the infrastructure requires crews to drill into the ground, the timing of the expansion all depends on the weather.

“If it’s a short, quick winter, we could be on it as soon as next spring. If it’s a long winter, it might be summer before we can really get going,” says Swanson.

Visit Fybercom’s website to learn more.

BIZ BITS

Bingham Healthcare donates furniture to Pocatello women’s shelter

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare set up two mothers’ lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year, and it donated the furniture from the mothers’ lounges to the Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho in Pocatello, which helps survivors of domestic abuse, their family and friends, and the community. The Family Services Alliance can be reached 24 hours a day by calling (208) 251- HELP (4357).

Dutch Bros opening new location in Ammon

AMMON – You may have noticed from signs that recently went up that a new Dutch Bros Coffee shop is coming in Ammon. The new store is going in on the corner of Eagle Drive and Sunnyside Road. Operator Tanya Thomason tells EastIdahoNews.com the opening date is still being determined. A grand opening celebration is also in the works. We will post updates when they are available. Dutch Bros opened two locations in Idaho Falls last year. The first one opened at 211 North Woodruff in May. The second opened in September on 17th Street.

Local car dealership hosting grand opening

REXBURG – John Adams GMC is now open inside the old Erickson GMC building in Rexburg, and it’s inviting you to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening Thursday. The event will begin at noon at 891 West Main Street. Come enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones. Local banks and credit unions will be on-hand with special financing options. The lowest prices of the year will be available on all new GMC vehicles and pre-owned inventory. The Gun Shop is sponsoring a 5-day gun giveaway Thursday, Friday, Saturday and the following weekend. Other prizes and giveaways will be happening every day through the end of the month.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

