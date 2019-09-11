Chamber announces Distinguished Under 40 honorees

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2019 Distinguished Under 40 honorees.

The annual Distinguished Under 40 awards program honors 10 Eastern Idaho young professionals who have gone above and beyond in their careers, community and education. Co-workers, managers and business associates nominate the young professionals.

A panel of Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce board members select the honorees. 40 nominations were received this year.

The 2019 honorees are:

Clint Reading, College of Eastern Idaho

Jacob Workman, Idaho Falls Office of Idaho Legal Aid Services

Leela Abrahamson, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

Lezhai Gulbransen, Bonneville Youth Development Council

Lupita Fuentes, Northwest Cosmetic Labs

Matt Larsen, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Micah Austin, City of Ammon

Miranda Marquit, Miranda Marquit Freelancing

Stuart Draper, Stukent

Tim Sopalski, Bank of Commerce

The Distinguished Under 40 recipients will be honored at a luncheon held at the Downtown Event Center (DEC) on Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

To attend the luncheon, please reserve your spot here. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-Chamber members.