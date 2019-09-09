Dripps pleads not guilty to murder, rape of Angie Dodge

IDAHO FALLS — The man accused of killing Angie Dodge appeared in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday and pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Brian L. Dripps is charged with first-degree murder and rape in the 1996 death of the Idaho Falls 18-year-old. Police tied Dripps to the case after groundbreaking DNA testing led detectives to the Caldwell man in May.

After being arrested, Idaho Falls Police detectives say Dripps confessed to the crimes. He is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.