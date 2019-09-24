Fish & Game offering reward for information about illegally wasted moose

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

MACKAY — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information from the public about the illegal waste of a bull moose near the Park Creek Campground off Trail Creek Road north of Mackay.

Reports from multiple individuals on Sept. 22, led Fish and Game Conservation Officers to the carcass of a moose that had been shot and left. The antlers and a small portion of meat had been removed but the majority of edible meat was left to waste.

The bull moose was found just 40 yards off the Park Creek Road and 70 yards behind the Park Creek Campground, not far from Trail Creek Summit. Evidence was collected at the scene but with the archery season in full swing, officers are hoping that an eyewitness or someone with knowledge of the incident will come forward.

“This is a busy area right now and we know somebody may have seen something or knows something that will help us in this case,” Conservation Officer Steve Roberts said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 525-7290 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999.

Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the prosecution of this case.