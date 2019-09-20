UPDATE: Names of those involved in 5-vehicle crash involving IFPD officer released

UPDATE:

The following is an update from the Idaho State Police.

On Friday, September, 20, 2019, at 1:55 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a five-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 12th Street in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police Officer Goms was driving a marked 2012 Dodge Charger police car northbound on Woodruff Avenue and entered the intersection of 12th Street with a green light.

Sherry Boettcher, 64, of Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on Woodruff Avenue in her 2016 Ford Focus, when she attempted to turn left onto 12th Street. Boettcher collided with Officer Goms’ vehicle.

Officer Goms’ vehicle then collided with two vehicles that were stopped at the red light on westbound 12th Street: a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Jody Clements, 62, of Shelley and a 2007 Toyota Sienna, driven by Leandra Snyder, 29, of Idaho Falls. Snyder’s vehicle was pushed backwards and collided with a 1998 Buick Electra, which was driven by Nick Day, 78, also of Idaho Falls.

Boettcher was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. Occupants of all vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was taken to the hospital with a minor injury after five vehicles, including an Idaho Falls Police cruiser, were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at 12th Street and South Woodruff Avenue.

“It is our understanding that the officer had a green light and was proceeding northbound through the intersection when another vehicle driving southbound attempted to turn left onto 12th Street in front of the officer causing the accident,” Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Both the driver of that vehicle and the officer sustained minor injuries, and we are grateful that they will both be okay and that no one else was injured.”

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash as an Idaho Falls Police officer was involved. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the wreck is cleaned up.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com