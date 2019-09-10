Here’s who is running for mayor and city council in the November election
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Elects
IDAHO FALLS – Election season is almost here and candidates throughout eastern Idaho are vying for mayoral and city council positions in the general election Nov. 5.
The deadline for candidates to file was Friday. Here is a list of candidates running in each city within Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont Counties.
Note: Uncontested races denoted by an asterisk *
BONNEVILLE COUNTY CITIES
Ammon
Seat 1
- Scott R. Wessel (Incumbent)
- Karen Anderson
Seat 3
- *Rex Thompson (Incumbent)
Seat 5
- D. Ray Ellis
- Josh Wheeler
- Debra W. Clapp
Note: Incumbent councilman Brian Powell is not running for re-election on Seat 5.
Idaho Falls
Seat 1
- *Michelle Ziel-Dingman (Incumbent)
Seat 3
- Thomas Hally (Incumbent)
- Stephanie Lucas
Seat 5
- *John Radford (Incumbent)
Iona
Two seats
- *Peter Wadsworth (Incumbent)
- *Robert Geray (Incumbent)
Ucon
Three seats
- *Phillip Campbell (Incumbent)
- *John Brasier (Incumbent)
- *Larry Gillmore (Incumbent)
BINGHAM COUNTY CITIES
Blackfoot
Two seats
- *Bart Brown (Incumbent)
- *Jan Simpson (Incumbent)
Shelley
Two seats
- Adam French (Incumbent)
Leif Watson
Firth
Two seats
- Stewart Portela (Incumbent)
- Shirley Bame
Basalt
Mayor
- Larry D. Wagoner (Incumbent)
- Matthew R. Burch
City Council
- Pam Croft (Incumbent)
- Brittney Brittain
Aberdeen
Mayor
- *Larry Barrett (Incumbent)
City Council
- Alan Summers (Incumbent)
- Karl D. Vollmer
- Diane Hernandez
Atomic City
Four seats
- Dieter H. Nippert (Incumbent)
- Larry C. Fiedler
- Jared Mundell
- Anthony Bandiera
JEFFERSON COUNTY CITIES
Rigby
Three seats
- Doug Burke (Incumbent)
- Roarke Burke
- Aliza King
Menan
Mayor
- *Tad Haight (Incumbent)
Two seats available for city council.
City Council
- Ron Jones (Incumbent)
- Troy Hansen
- Ken Meacham
Lewisville
City Council
- *James Ball (Incumbent)
- *Linda Linsenmann
Ririe
Mayor
- *Larry Lovell (Incumbent)
Roberts
Mayor
- *Robert Berlin (Incumbent)
City Council
- *Connie Surerus (Incumbent)
- *Edidt Ramirez Sanchez (Incumbent)
Mud Lake
Mayor
- *Sherry Locascio (Incumbent)
City Council
- *Bill Locascio (Incumbent)
- *Mark Reyes (Incumbent)
MADISON COUNTY CITIES
Rexburg
Mayor
- Jerry Merrill (Incumbent)
- Travis Brown
City Council
- Tisha Flora (Incumbent)
- Jordan C. Busby (Incumbent)
- Robert Chambers
- Bryann Johnson
Sugar City
Mayor
- David Ogden (Incumbent)
- Steven Adams
- Timothy Frogue
City Council:
2-year seat
- DeVerl Stodard
- Clyde Haacke
- Catherine Nielsen
- Connie Fogle
4-year seat
- Brent Barrus (Incumbent)
- L. Gene Jeppson
- Joy Ball
- Steve Davis
FREMONT COUNTY CITIES
St. Anthony
City Council (three seats)
- Rick Hill (Incumbent)
- David Kynoch
- Les Fadness
- John L. Sanders
- Ryder Evan Robison
- Wendy Sykes
- Russell S Rubert
Ashton
Mayor
- *Tom Mattingly
Note: Incumbent Mayor Teddy Stronks is not running for re-election
City Council (Two Seats)
- Teresa Hansen (Incumbent)
- Jerry Funke (Incumbent)
- John A. Scafe
- Sheryl Hill
- Suzanne Brady
- John Kaelberer
Teton
Mayor
- Phil Sutherin (Incumbent)
- Zachary J. Griggs
- Austin Edwards
City Council (Three Seats)
- Scott Rinehart (Incumbent)
- Ronald B. Overson
- Vanessa Josephson
Island Park
Mayor
- Bruce Ard
- Mike Bogden
Note: Incumbent mayor Tom Jewell is not seeking re-election.
City Council
- Richard Paini
- Mona Caldwell