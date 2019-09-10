Here’s who is running for mayor and city council in the November election

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is almost here and candidates throughout eastern Idaho are vying for mayoral and city council positions in the general election Nov. 5.

The deadline for candidates to file was Friday. Here is a list of candidates running in each city within Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont Counties.

Note: Uncontested races denoted by an asterisk *

BONNEVILLE COUNTY CITIES

Ammon

Seat 1

Scott R. Wessel (Incumbent)

Karen Anderson

Seat 3

*Rex Thompson (Incumbent)

Seat 5

D. Ray Ellis

Josh Wheeler

Debra W. Clapp

Note: Incumbent councilman Brian Powell is not running for re-election on Seat 5.

Idaho Falls

Seat 1

*Michelle Ziel-Dingman (Incumbent)

Seat 3

Thomas Hally (Incumbent)

Stephanie Lucas

Seat 5

*John Radford (Incumbent)

Iona

Two seats

*Peter Wadsworth (Incumbent)

*Robert Geray (Incumbent)

Ucon

Three seats

*Phillip Campbell (Incumbent)

*John Brasier (Incumbent)

*Larry Gillmore (Incumbent)

BINGHAM COUNTY CITIES

Blackfoot

Two seats

*Bart Brown (Incumbent)

*Jan Simpson (Incumbent)

Shelley

Two seats

Adam French (Incumbent)

Leif Watson

Firth

Two seats

Stewart Portela (Incumbent)

Shirley Bame

Basalt

Mayor

Larry D. Wagoner (Incumbent)

Matthew R. Burch

City Council

Pam Croft (Incumbent)

Brittney Brittain

Aberdeen

Mayor

*Larry Barrett (Incumbent)

City Council

Alan Summers (Incumbent)

Karl D. Vollmer

Diane Hernandez

Atomic City

Four seats

Dieter H. Nippert (Incumbent)

Larry C. Fiedler

Jared Mundell

Anthony Bandiera

JEFFERSON COUNTY CITIES

Rigby

Three seats

Doug Burke (Incumbent)

Roarke Burke

Aliza King

Menan

Mayor

*Tad Haight (Incumbent)

Two seats available for city council.

City Council

Ron Jones (Incumbent)

Troy Hansen

Ken Meacham

Lewisville

City Council

*James Ball (Incumbent)

*Linda Linsenmann

Ririe

Mayor

*Larry Lovell (Incumbent)

Roberts

Mayor

*Robert Berlin (Incumbent)

City Council

*Connie Surerus (Incumbent)

*Edidt Ramirez Sanchez (Incumbent)

Mud Lake

Mayor

*Sherry Locascio (Incumbent)

City Council

*Bill Locascio (Incumbent)

*Mark Reyes (Incumbent)

MADISON COUNTY CITIES

Rexburg

Mayor

Jerry Merrill (Incumbent)

Travis Brown

City Council

Tisha Flora (Incumbent)

Jordan C. Busby (Incumbent)

Robert Chambers

Bryann Johnson

Sugar City

Mayor

David Ogden (Incumbent)

Steven Adams

Timothy Frogue

City Council:

2-year seat

DeVerl Stodard

Clyde Haacke

Catherine Nielsen

Connie Fogle

4-year seat

Brent Barrus (Incumbent)

L. Gene Jeppson

Joy Ball

Steve Davis

FREMONT COUNTY CITIES

St. Anthony

City Council (three seats)

Rick Hill (Incumbent)

David Kynoch

Les Fadness

John L. Sanders

Ryder Evan Robison

Wendy Sykes

Russell S Rubert

Ashton

Mayor

*Tom Mattingly

Note: Incumbent Mayor Teddy Stronks is not running for re-election

City Council (Two Seats)

Teresa Hansen (Incumbent)

Jerry Funke (Incumbent)

John A. Scafe

Sheryl Hill

Suzanne Brady

John Kaelberer

Teton

Mayor

Phil Sutherin (Incumbent)

Zachary J. Griggs

Austin Edwards

City Council (Three Seats)

Scott Rinehart (Incumbent)

Ronald B. Overson

Vanessa Josephson

Island Park

Mayor

Bruce Ard

Mike Bogden

Note: Incumbent mayor Tom Jewell is not seeking re-election.

City Council

Richard Paini