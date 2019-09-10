TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
53°
moderate rain
humidity: 87%
wind: 8mph ENE
H 63 • L 58

Here’s who is running for mayor and city council in the November election

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Stock image

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is almost here and candidates throughout eastern Idaho are vying for mayoral and city council positions in the general election Nov. 5.

The deadline for candidates to file was Friday. Here is a list of candidates running in each city within Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont Counties.

Note: Uncontested races denoted by an asterisk *

BONNEVILLE COUNTY CITIES

Ammon

Seat 1

  • Scott R. Wessel (Incumbent)
  • Karen Anderson

Seat 3

  • *Rex Thompson (Incumbent)

Seat 5

  • D. Ray Ellis
  • Josh Wheeler
  • Debra W. Clapp

Note: Incumbent councilman Brian Powell is not running for re-election on Seat 5.

Idaho Falls

Seat 1

  • *Michelle Ziel-Dingman (Incumbent)

Seat 3

  • Thomas Hally (Incumbent)
  • Stephanie Lucas

Seat 5

  • *John Radford (Incumbent)

Iona

Two seats

  • *Peter Wadsworth (Incumbent)
  • *Robert Geray (Incumbent)

Ucon

Three seats

  • *Phillip Campbell (Incumbent)
  • *John Brasier (Incumbent)
  • *Larry Gillmore (Incumbent)

BINGHAM COUNTY CITIES

Blackfoot

Two seats

  • *Bart Brown (Incumbent)
  • *Jan Simpson (Incumbent)

Shelley

Two seats

  • Adam French (Incumbent)

    Leif Watson

Firth

Two seats

  • Stewart Portela (Incumbent)
  • Shirley Bame

Basalt

Mayor

  • Larry D. Wagoner (Incumbent)
  • Matthew R. Burch

City Council

  • Pam Croft (Incumbent)
  • Brittney Brittain

Aberdeen

Mayor

  • *Larry Barrett (Incumbent)

City Council

  • Alan Summers (Incumbent)
  • Karl D. Vollmer
  • Diane Hernandez

Atomic City

Four seats

  • Dieter H. Nippert (Incumbent)
  • Larry C. Fiedler
  • Jared Mundell
  • Anthony Bandiera

JEFFERSON COUNTY CITIES

Rigby

Three seats

  • Doug Burke (Incumbent)
  • Roarke Burke
  • Aliza King

Menan

Mayor

  • *Tad Haight (Incumbent)

Two seats available for city council.

City Council

  • Ron Jones (Incumbent)
  • Troy Hansen
  • Ken Meacham

Lewisville

City Council

  • *James Ball (Incumbent)
  • *Linda Linsenmann

Ririe

Mayor

  • *Larry Lovell (Incumbent)

Roberts

Mayor

  • *Robert Berlin (Incumbent)

City Council

  • *Connie Surerus (Incumbent)
  • *Edidt Ramirez Sanchez (Incumbent)

Mud Lake

Mayor

  • *Sherry Locascio (Incumbent)

City Council

  • *Bill Locascio (Incumbent)
  • *Mark Reyes (Incumbent)

MADISON COUNTY CITIES

Rexburg

Mayor

  • Jerry Merrill (Incumbent)
  • Travis Brown

City Council

  • Tisha Flora (Incumbent)
  • Jordan C. Busby (Incumbent)
  • Robert Chambers
  • Bryann Johnson

Sugar City

Mayor

  • David Ogden (Incumbent)
  • Steven Adams
  • Timothy Frogue

City Council:

2-year seat
  • DeVerl Stodard
  • Clyde Haacke
  • Catherine Nielsen
  • Connie Fogle
4-year seat
  • Brent Barrus (Incumbent)
  • L. Gene Jeppson
  • Joy Ball
  • Steve Davis

FREMONT COUNTY CITIES

St. Anthony

City Council (three seats)

  • Rick Hill (Incumbent)
  • David Kynoch
  • Les Fadness
  • John L. Sanders
  • Ryder Evan Robison
  • Wendy Sykes
  • Russell S Rubert

Ashton

Mayor

  • *Tom Mattingly

Note: Incumbent Mayor Teddy Stronks is not running for re-election

City Council (Two Seats)

  • Teresa Hansen (Incumbent)
  • Jerry Funke (Incumbent)
  • John A. Scafe
  • Sheryl Hill
  • Suzanne Brady
  • John Kaelberer

Teton

Mayor

  • Phil Sutherin (Incumbent)
  • Zachary J. Griggs
  • Austin Edwards

City Council (Three Seats)

  • Scott Rinehart (Incumbent)
  • Ronald B. Overson
  • Vanessa Josephson

Island Park

Mayor

  • Bruce Ard
  • Mike Bogden

Note: Incumbent mayor Tom Jewell is not seeking re-election.

City Council

  • Richard Paini
  • Mona Caldwell
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: