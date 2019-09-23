Man killed, woman flown to hospital after crash near Palisades

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image.

On Sept. 22, at approximately 8 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal motorcycle crash on westbound US 26 at milepost 392, east of Palisades.

Chad Elliott, 44, of Ammon, and his passenger Patricia Beyer, 36, of Idaho Falls, were riding westbound on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Elliott failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the embankment. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet. Elliott succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin have been notified.

Beyer was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Search and Rescue, and Idaho Falls EMS.