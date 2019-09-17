Man who started motel fire said he did it so police would “take him seriously”

IDAHO FALLS — A man who allegedly started a fire in a local motel appeared before a district court judge Tuesday.

Richard Miller, 44, is accused of starting a fire in Motel 6 on Broadway in Idaho Falls in July. Miller allegedly told investigators he started the fire because he was seeing men with guns in the shadows and he needed to get the attention of police. Officers say they found methamphetamine in the room with Miller.

According to court documents, Idaho Falls police responded to a call from Miller saying he was trapped in his room with thick smoke on July 17. Officers and the motel’s general manager arrived and attempted to open the door to the room but it was latched from the inside.

The manager told Miller police were with him and he needed to open the door. Miller said he wanted to speak to the police and opened the door.

Officers found burning toilet paper and towels in the room. They threw them into the shower to extinguish the flames. According to documents, while making sure the fire was completely out, officers noticed burned toilet paper in the toilet. They opened the lid and found a black bag.

Officers noticed that Miller was fidgety and continually smacking his lips. They wrote in the affidavit of probable cause that they believed Miller was under the influence of methamphetamine.

The contents of the bag were later confirmed to be 6.1 grams of meth.

According to documents, when officers questioned Miller, he said he started the fire to get the attention of the police and he was seeing men with guns in the shadows.

Miller also allegedly said he had told his girlfriend he was going to start a fire so police would listen to him and take him seriously.

Officers found a marijuana pipe and baggies of marijuana in Miller’s pockets, according to court documents.

Miller was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. He is facing one charge of first-degree arson, one felony and one misdemeanor count of drug possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in district court Tuesday morning in front of Judge Dane Watkins and is being held on $25,000 bond. He waived his preliminary hearing and a new court date has yet to be set.

For the felony charge of first-degree arson, Miller is facing up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.