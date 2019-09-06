Name of suspect, deputy involved in fatal shooting released

The following is an update from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident team is continuing its neutral investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sept. 4 at 4474 E. 200 N. in Jefferson County.

The Rexburg Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation and has eight agencies assisting.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Michael E. Robbins. An autopsy was conducted on Robbins at the Ada County Coroner’s office on Sept. 5. Results from the autopsy are pending and unavailable at this time.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson requested the assistance of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tactical team during the incident. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tony Glenn has been identified as the deputy that fired the shots during the time Robbins was firing gunshots at the tactical team.

Per protocol, Sgt. Glenn has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Sheriff Anderson would like to thank all of the surrounding law enforcement agencies involved during this difficult time.

Information will be released as it becomes available to the public.